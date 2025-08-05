Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Ashkelon Subdistrict, Israel

Ashkelon
10
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
splendid penthouse for more info avi
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 319 m²
STOP: Penthouse at the "Mar" in Ashdod 6 rooms, 319 m2 net and 174 m2 of terraces with sea v…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Penthouse 4 pcs alone at the floor 30m2 of Souccah terrace 2 parking Dimri building
$575,845
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
penthouse 5 pcs 127 m + 60 m2 terrace 2 parking small building single storey quiet street
$702,250
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Ashdod with great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms transformed i…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
apartment 5.5 pcs city ashkelon full sea view renovated building elevator mamad balcony well…
$519,665
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
duplex penthouse in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods of Ashkelon. 5 pcs with 46m2 suk…
$786,520
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 2 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
penthouse 2 pcs very rare 50m2 habitable + 63 m2 terrace new building pastoral and quiet loc…
$505,620
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
in Agamim, 5-room penthouse of 130 m2 living space + 70 m2 terrace. small building with 2 ow…
$724,722
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
rare penthouse on ashkelon with swimming pool 150m2 habitable 150m2 terrace new building sma…
$997,195
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Mini penthouse of 4.5 rooms recent with terrace of 27m2. Cellar and 2 parking spaces. Gym wi…
$646,070
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 227 m²
One of the rare Penthouses on the very first line of the lake 8th and last floor 2 private p…
$758,430
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
penthouse on barnea 200m2 habitable with 50 m2 terrace completely redone great potential
$688,205
Leave a request

Properties features in Ashkelon Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go