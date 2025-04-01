Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Ashdod, Israel

5 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
For Sale: Superb 5 Room Duplex Apartment in Ashdod Marina High Standing - 2 Minutes from the…
$1,59M
Duplex 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod: Large living room and kitchen opening onto a terrace of…
$983,150
Duplex 3 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Reference AS 931 Youd Beth District Duplex apartment A spacious apartment High floor with un…
$1,06M
Duplex 8 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 8 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Reference: AS 699 Neighborhood: Marina EXCLUSIVE! Magnificent high-end baroque style duplex …
$2,11M
Duplex 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Reference: AS 930 Tet Vav district 1st sea line Duplex above a garden level 5.5 rooms 155 m2…
$1,52M
Properties features in Ashdod, Israel

