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Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$140,000
;
5
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ID: 35375
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Located in Pandawa, Bali, XO Pandawa is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 45 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $140,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia
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Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$140,000
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Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
280,000 – 430,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
540,000 – 840,000
Agency
ESTABRO
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