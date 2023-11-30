Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Zirci jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zirci jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Porva, Hungary
3 room house
Porva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€55,530
3 room house in Cseteny, Hungary
3 room house
Cseteny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€103,355
6 room house in Cseteny, Hungary
6 room house
Cseteny, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€342,746
3 room house in Csesznek, Hungary
3 room house
Csesznek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€79,443
2 room house in Zirc, Hungary
2 room house
Zirc, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€45,168
4 room house in Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€126,922
Properties features in Zirci jaras, Hungary

