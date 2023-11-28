Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary

apartments
4
houses
29
33 properties total found
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€43,244
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€86,227
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€31,188
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€78,364
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€62,639
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
€149,128
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€52,155
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€36,430
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€62,639
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€65,260
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€31,424
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€65,260
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€78,364
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€18,108
House in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€19,657
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
I offer for sale in Zalaszentgrót Zalakoppányi, in a quiet village of Zalakoppányi, a house …
€76,005
6 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€91,469
House in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€7,863
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€12,842
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€12,842
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€44,293
House in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€30,140
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€33,809
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€70,502
5 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€141,713
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€24,931
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€82,558
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€33,978
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€118,264
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€104,573
