Lands for sale in Zalakaros, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
€24,997
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
€63,125
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 5 162 m²
€78,676
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€86,833
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 933 m²
€24,550
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 3 006 m²
€150,380
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 1 251 m²
€22,340
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 3 929 m²
€149,985
