Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Zalakaros

Residential properties for sale in Zalakaros, Hungary

apartments
12
houses
25
37 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€65,434
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€110,107
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€525,309
Leave a request
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€275,662
Leave a request
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€78,573
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€170,811
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€81,201
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
€48,615
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€52,294
Leave a request
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 390 m²
€495,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
€277,239
Leave a request
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€117,991
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€41,783
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€157,409
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€420,457
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€86,570
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€131,303
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€78,676
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€77,522
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€39,207
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€96,968
Leave a request
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 174 m²
€223,399
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€83,939
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€104,989
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€78,676
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€78,676
Leave a request
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
€375,784
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€78,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€19,709
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 24 m²
€19,972
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir