  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Western Transdanubia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

202 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€59,495
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€71,129
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€79,062
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€85,937
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€91,226
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,731
1 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€49,182
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€65,841
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€57,908
1 room apartment in Se, Hungary
1 room apartment
Se, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€52,620
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€63,461
2 room apartment in Nemespatro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nemespatro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
€19,832
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€40,985
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€93,870
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€138,821
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€79,062
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€40,985
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€84,879
4 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
€233,220
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
€210,215
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€74,038
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€92,548
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€61,875
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€84,483
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€144,903
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,615
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€54,206
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€150,192
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€65,841
3 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€110,793
