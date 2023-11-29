Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Veszprém
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
88 properties total found
2 room apartment in Revfueloep, Hungary
2 room apartment
Revfueloep, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Revfueloep, Hungary
3 room apartment
Revfueloep, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€222,910
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€22,816
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
€120,372
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€75,790
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€108,833
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€124,568
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€94,934
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€126,928
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€78,648
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Veszprém, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszprém, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€85,230
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€60,317
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,429
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€270,089
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€253,043
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€45,893
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€87,328
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€70,020
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
€178,328
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€126,141
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€73,429
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€50,876
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€86,542
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Petfuerdo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Petfuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€48,516
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonudvari, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€343,544
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonudvari, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€138,729
Leave a request

Properties features in Veszprém, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir