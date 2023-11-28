Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Velence, Hungary

3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€365,272
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€85,405
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€100,910
9 room house in Velence, Hungary
9 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
€366,586
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€233,879
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€142,955
House in Velence, Hungary
House
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€104,852
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€83,829
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
€249,646
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€218,112
2 room apartment in Velence, Hungary
2 room apartment
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€162,402
6 room house in Velence, Hungary
6 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€378,411
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€362,644
8 room house in Velence, Hungary
8 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 224 m²
€383,667
2 room apartment in Velence, Hungary
2 room apartment
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€131,367
5 room house in Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
For sale in the Újtelepi area of ​​Venice, an impressive, uniquely designed family house wit…
€209,966
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€170,548
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 31 m²
€70,952
3 room apartment in Velence, Hungary
3 room apartment
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€117,991
5 room house in Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€459,875
5 room house in Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€165,555
6 room house in Velence, Hungary
6 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
€470,387
6 room house in Velence, Hungary
6 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
€209,703
5 room house in Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€199,717
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€78,150
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€52,557
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€215,484
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€210,229
House in Velence, Hungary
House
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€70,782
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€218,112
