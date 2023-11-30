Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

36 properties total found
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€171,610
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€202,283
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€202,283
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€202,283
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€202,283
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€91,226
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€166,586
6 room house in Uello, Hungary
6 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€205,720
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€206,249
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€175,841
5 room house in Maglod, Hungary
5 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€184,831
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€175,841
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€158,389
5 room house in Uello, Hungary
5 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€207,836
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€152,043
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€183,773
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€171,610
5 room house in Maglod, Hungary
5 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€256,489
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€196,994
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€147,812
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€237,715
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€131,946
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€237,715
2 room house in Uello, Hungary
2 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€84,589
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€175,814
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€197,107
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€317,306
4 room house in Ecser, Hungary
4 room house
Ecser, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€315,984
2 room house in Uello, Hungary
2 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€63,435
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€171,610
Properties features in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
