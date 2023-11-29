Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Vas

Lands for sale in Vas, Hungary

64 properties total found
Plot of land in Kissomlyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Area 788 m²
€6,814
Leave a request
Plot of land in Se, Hungary
Plot of land
Se, Hungary
Area 739 m²
€56,423
Leave a request
Plot of land in Borgata, Hungary
Plot of land
Borgata, Hungary
Area 840 m²
€23,326
Leave a request
Plot of land in Roenoek, Hungary
Plot of land
Roenoek, Hungary
Area 9 630 m²
€44,351
Leave a request
Plot of land in Se, Hungary
Plot of land
Se, Hungary
Area 1 216 m²
€39,051
Leave a request
Plot of land in Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Area 5 053 m²
€12,859
Leave a request
Plot of land in Torony, Hungary
Plot of land
Torony, Hungary
Area 832 m²
€10,497
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 400 m²
€31,451
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gersekarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gersekarat, Hungary
Area 2 633 m²
€9,121
Leave a request
Plot of land in Berbaltavar, Hungary
Plot of land
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Area 4 086 m²
€2,624
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vasasszonyfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasasszonyfa, Hungary
Area 661 m²
€33,809
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koermend, Hungary
Plot of land
Koermend, Hungary
Area 1 573 m²
€18,346
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koermend, Hungary
Plot of land
Koermend, Hungary
Area 1 573 m²
€18,370
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koermend, Hungary
Plot of land
Koermend, Hungary
Area 3 146 m²
€36,741
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kemestarodfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kemestarodfa, Hungary
Area 5 969 m²
€52,418
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szoce, Hungary
Plot of land
Szoce, Hungary
Area 4 361 m²
€26,243
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
Area 901 m²
€39,287
Leave a request
Plot of land in Oszko, Hungary
Plot of land
Oszko, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€40,624
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kald, Hungary
Plot of land
Kald, Hungary
Area 1 471 m²
€10,457
Leave a request
Plot of land in Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Plot of land
Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 813 m²
€11,853
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petomihalyfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Petomihalyfa, Hungary
Area 2 212 m²
€4,455
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szeleste, Hungary
Plot of land
Szeleste, Hungary
Area 1 692 m²
€14,415
Leave a request
Plot of land in Boegoet, Hungary
Plot of land
Boegoet, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€9,185
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nagytilaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagytilaj, Hungary
Area 3 461 m²
€4,062
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 192 m²
€52,224
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 165 m²
€52,224
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 980 m²
€41,727
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 950 m²
€41,672
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 018 m²
€44,351
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 277 m²
€54,776
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir