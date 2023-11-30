Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tura, Hungary

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 room house in Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€121,370
3 room house in Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€145,168
3 room house in Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€145,168
3 room house in Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€56,851
3 room house in Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€158,653
9 room house in Tura, Hungary
9 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€105,504
