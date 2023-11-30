Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tiszakecskei jaras, Hungary

5 properties total found
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€83,293
2 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€44,925
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€99,158
3 room house in Lakitelek, Hungary
3 room house
Lakitelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
€36,755
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€179,542
