  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tiszafuered
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tiszafuered, Hungary

9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€115,499
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€158,256
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€122,374
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€116,081
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€131,946
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€147,812
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€147,812
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€150,456
Apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 49 m²
€0
