Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tiszafuered

Residential properties for sale in Tiszafuered, Hungary

apartments
9
houses
11
20 properties total found
House in Tiszafuered, Hungary
House
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
€12,401
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€115,499
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€158,256
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€122,374
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€116,081
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€147,812
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€147,812
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€150,456
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€9,255
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€130,889
Leave a request
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€88,581
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€76,153
Leave a request
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€52,620
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
€251,201
Leave a request
5 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€140,144
Leave a request
4 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
6 room house in Tiszafuered, Hungary
6 room house
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€84,615
Leave a request
Apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 49 m²
€0
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir