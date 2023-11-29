Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tatai jaras, Hungary

19 properties total found
4 room house in Szomod, Hungary
4 room house
Szomod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€135,582
4 room house in Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€130,862
5 room house in Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€327,810
4 room house in Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale in Tata-Újhegy, a family house located in a calm and pleasant neighborhood. The pro…
€146,728
2 room house in Naszaly, Hungary
2 room house
Naszaly, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€65,562
2 room house in Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€52,187
3 room house in Tata, Hungary
3 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€56,383
5 room house in Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
€179,115
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€78,674
3 room house in Dunaalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaalmas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
€65,300
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€25,963
7 room house in Tata, Hungary
7 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€209,536
2 room house in Kocs, Hungary
2 room house
Kocs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€62,677
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€46,942
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
€34,879
2 room house in Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€49,827
5 room house in Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€154,726
6 room house in Tardos, Hungary
6 room house
Tardos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€233,400
2 room house in Szomod, Hungary
2 room house
Szomod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€73,429
Properties features in Tatai jaras, Hungary

