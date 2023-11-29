Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

Tapolca
4
17 properties total found
Commercial in Koeveskal, Hungary
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€915,889
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€143,886
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 31 m²
€67,881
Commercial in Koeveskal, Hungary
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 220 m²
€653,457
Commercial in Kisapati, Hungary
Commercial
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 1 582 m²
€83,716
Commercial in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Area 567 m²
€1,05M
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€316,072
Commercial in Revfueloep, Hungary
Commercial
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€1,12M
Commercial in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Area 380 m²
€1,10M
Commercial in Kovagooers, Hungary
Commercial
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 155 m²
€364,781
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€197,282
Commercial in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€656,081
Commercial in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€2,10M
Commercial in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€1,29M
Commercial in Nemesvita, Hungary
Commercial
Nemesvita, Hungary
Area 664 m²
€495,997
Commercial in Kovagooers, Hungary
Commercial
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 700 m²
A Hungarian privately owned grape area of 7,3 hectares with vineyard, cellars, farm building…
€2,42M
Commercial in Balatonederics, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonederics, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€231,523
