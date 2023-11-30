Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szombathelyi jaras

Lands for sale in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Se, Hungary
Plot of land
Se, Hungary
Area 823 m²
€52,873
Leave a request
Plot of land in Torony, Hungary
Plot of land
Torony, Hungary
Area 832 m²
€10,577
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 790 m²
€44,902
Leave a request
Plot of land in Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Plot of land
Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 813 m²
€11,826
Leave a request
Plot of land in Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
Area 7 079 m²
€51,810
Leave a request
Plot of land in Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Plot of land
Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 8 189 m²
€97,239
Leave a request
Plot of land in Se, Hungary
Plot of land
Se, Hungary
Area 1 236 m²
€70,959
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir