Houses for sale in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

29 properties total found
7 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€138,821
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€168,966
2 room house in Rum, Hungary
2 room house
Rum, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€31,731
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€171,610
7 room house in Jak, Hungary
7 room house
Jak, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
€198,316
2 room house in Soepte, Hungary
2 room house
Soepte, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€58,173
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€96,778
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
€198,316
2 room house in Felsocsatar, Hungary
2 room house
Felsocsatar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€104,447
4 room house in Felsocsatar, Hungary
4 room house
Felsocsatar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€166,586
4 room house in Sorokpolany, Hungary
4 room house
Sorokpolany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€103,125
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,214
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€192,764
4 room house in Rum, Hungary
4 room house
Rum, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,553
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 355 m²
€319,950
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€219,206
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€103,125
House in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€25,913
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€206,249
5 room house in Vasasszonyfa, Hungary
5 room house
Vasasszonyfa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€111,057
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€137,499
7 room house in Se, Hungary
7 room house
Se, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
€145,432
House in Rum, Hungary
House
Rum, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€36,358
House in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
€27,764
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€198,290
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€126,922
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€171,874
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€162,778
Villa 7 rooms in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa 7 rooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Price on request
Properties features in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
