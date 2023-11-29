Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szigetvari jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szigetvari jaras, Hungary

Szigetvar
5
8 properties total found
3 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€46,942
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€91,760
2 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€57,432
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€86,279
4 room house in Nagyvaty, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyvaty, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€91,524
3 room house in Rozsafa, Hungary
3 room house
Rozsafa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€91,524
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€64,251
4 room house in Almaskeresztur, Hungary
4 room house
Almaskeresztur, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€123,256
