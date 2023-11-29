Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szentendrei jaras

Lands for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

64 properties total found
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 528 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kisoroszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisoroszi, Hungary
Area 1 022 m²
€57,633
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Area 1 677 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dunabogdany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunabogdany, Hungary
Area 1 850 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€96,972
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 346 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 670 m²
€83,978
Leave a request
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
Area 853 m²
€110,077
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€65,346
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Plot of land
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€35,382
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Area 3 280 m²
€15,484
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 1 034 m²
€112,436
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 633 m²
€57,473
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetmonostor, Hungary
Area 5 213 m²
€20,732
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€85,291
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 526 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 558 m²
€120,693
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€52,486
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€104,711
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Area 861 m²
€91,731
Leave a request
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
Area 1 315 m²
€118,095
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 1 440 m²
€144,338
Leave a request
Plot of land in Leanyfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Area 1 080 m²
€44,250
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 1 922 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Area 562 m²
€60,359
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 726 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 504 m²
€130,954
Leave a request
Plot of land in Leanyfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Area 1 577 m²
€154,835
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 1 618 m²
€117,832
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Area 1 562 m²
€112,846
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir