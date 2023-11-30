Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szentendre

Lands for sale in Szentendre, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€96,551
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 526 m²
€78,023
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 726 m²
€78,023
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 3 768 m²
€157,086
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 002 m²
€110,144
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 3 028 m²
€17,833
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 2 200 m²
€91,524
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 367 m²
€66,086
