Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szekszard

Lands for sale in Szekszard, Hungary

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 032 m²
€27,898
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 488 m²
€23,913
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€15,676
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 606 m²
€17,270
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 946 m²
€31,883
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 046 m²
€31,883
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 204 m²
€31,883
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€31,883
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 227 m²
€31,883
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 983 m²
€91,983
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€488,825
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 004 m²
€70,959
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 646 m²
€57,818
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 6 854 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir