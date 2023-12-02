Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€106,376
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€329,743
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€110,793
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€75,983
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€87,980
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€82,648
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€100,242
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€250,341
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€117,307
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€92,328
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€68,059
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€261,156
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€87,052
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€209,716
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€199,688
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€197,582
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€353,484
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€257,199
per month
Leave a request

