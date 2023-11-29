Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
134 properties total found
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mateszalka, Hungary
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular residential area of Mátészalka, a modern family house built in 1995, with brick…
€466,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Ujkenez, Hungary
3 room house
Ujkenez, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€18,095
Leave a request
4 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€43,271
Leave a request
5 room house in Gavavencsello, Hungary
5 room house
Gavavencsello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€30,683
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,562
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€148,170
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€91,787
Leave a request
2 room house in Erpatak, Hungary
2 room house
Erpatak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€43,795
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€255,691
Leave a request
2 room house in Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
2 room house in Tiszavasvari, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszavasvari, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€17,046
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyirloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirloevo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€39,311
Leave a request
3 room house in Szatmarcseke, Hungary
3 room house
Szatmarcseke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€34,092
Leave a request
3 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
3 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€52,450
Leave a request
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€77,337
Leave a request
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€227,893
Leave a request
3 room house in Ajak, Hungary
3 room house
Ajak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€20,718
Leave a request
3 room house in Fehergyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Fehergyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€28,847
Leave a request
4 room house in Tornyospalca, Hungary
4 room house
Tornyospalca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€34,066
Leave a request
7 room house in Ajak, Hungary
7 room house
Ajak, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€116,438
Leave a request
3 room house in Szabolcsbaka, Hungary
3 room house
Szabolcsbaka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€71,856
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€104,637
Leave a request
5 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
5 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€116,438
Leave a request
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€86,279
Leave a request
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€91,787
Leave a request
2 room house in Hetefejercse, Hungary
2 room house
Hetefejercse, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€26,225
Leave a request
2 room house in Pap, Hungary
2 room house
Pap, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
3 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€76,052
Leave a request

Properties features in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir