  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

25 properties total found
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€109,882
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€78,412
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€100,179
3 room apartment in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€75,790
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€62,677
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€121,945
3 room apartment in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€44,582
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€81,271
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€62,913
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€51,138
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€108,833
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€112,504
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€62,913
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€83,919
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€45,631
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€76,026
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€112,766
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€85,230
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,536
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€69,496
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€81,035
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€144,236
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€157,349
5 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€209,798
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€76,026
