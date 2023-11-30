Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

549 properties total found
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€113,701
7 room house in Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
€1,69M
8 room house in Siofok, Hungary
8 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€369,926
2 room house in Lanycsok, Hungary
2 room house
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€87,259
6 room house in Harkany, Hungary
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€235,335
4 room house in Lengyeltoti, Hungary
4 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€39,637
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€73,774
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€50,240
6 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
6 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€396,633
3 room house in Beremend, Hungary
3 room house
Beremend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€105,504
House in Vemend, Hungary
House
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 152 m²
€19,805
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
€49,976
4 room house in Szalanta, Hungary
4 room house
Szalanta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€89,903
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€71,129
2 room house in Balatonszemes, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonszemes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,774
5 room house in Siklos, Hungary
5 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€55,529
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
€184,831
4 room house in Siklos, Hungary
4 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€317,306
6 room house in Szantod, Hungary
6 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€343,748
3 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
3 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€26,178
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€52,884
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€222,088
7 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€73,774
3 room house in Szederkeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szederkeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€39,663
7 room house in Nagyharsany, Hungary
7 room house
Nagyharsany, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€128,245
4 room house in Beremend, Hungary
4 room house
Beremend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
€52,620
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€118,963
4 room house in Oereglak, Hungary
4 room house
Oereglak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€190,119
2 room house in Savoly, Hungary
2 room house
Savoly, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€39,663
4 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€147,812
Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

