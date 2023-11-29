Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Somogy, Hungary

257 properties total found
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€196,686
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€110,144
2 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€154,726
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
€393,109
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€65,562
5 room house in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€196,686
6 room house in Inke, Hungary
6 room house
Inke, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€94,409
3 room house in Somogyvamos, Hungary
3 room house
Somogyvamos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€65,562
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€57,170
2 room house in Sagvar, Hungary
2 room house
Sagvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€65,300
4 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€143,974
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€12,850
3 room house in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€99,392
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€257,003
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€495,648
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€332,530
7 room house in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
€839,192
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
€118,011
4 room house in Szantod, Hungary
4 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€275,360
4 room house in Szantod, Hungary
4 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€275,360
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€261,985
4 room house in Szenyer, Hungary
4 room house
Szenyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€70,545
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€471,784
6 room house in Karad, Hungary
6 room house
Karad, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
We offer a family home for sale with 93% completion degree, modernly executed, in a street c…
€143,974
3 room house in Kereki, Hungary
3 room house
Kereki, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
€91,524
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
€241,268
6 room house in Nagocs, Hungary
6 room house
Nagocs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is located in Somogy in the district of Tab, in Nágocs (in German Nagotsch), i…
€99,200
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€157,086
2 room house in Osztopan, Hungary
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€20,980
3 room house in Keleviz, Hungary
3 room house
Keleviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€102,277
Properties features in Somogy, Hungary

