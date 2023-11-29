Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Somogy
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Somogy, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
92 properties total found
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€367,697
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€373,336
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€340,738
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€366,281
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€272,974
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€149,219
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€151,841
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€212,421
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€61,628
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€82,608
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€191,441
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€150,792
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€261,671
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€261,199
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€86,542
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€91,787
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€118,011
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€87,066
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€191,179
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Koetcse, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koetcse, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
€170,199
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zakany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zakany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€26,172
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nagyatad, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nagyatad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€94,147
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€57,432
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonszarszo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€445,559
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€130,862
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€151,841
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szantod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€248,873
Leave a request

Properties features in Somogy, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir