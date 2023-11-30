Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Siklosi jaras

Lands for sale in Siklosi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Bisse, Hungary
Plot of land
Bisse, Hungary
Area 2 907 m²
€16,701
Leave a request
Plot of land in Harkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Harkany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 000 m²
The development area is located in the southern part of Baranya County, in Harkány, 25 km fr…
€258,338
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nagyharsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyharsany, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir