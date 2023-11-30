Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Siklosi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siklosi jaras, Hungary

27 properties total found
3 room house in Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€65,300
4 room house in Szaporca, Hungary
4 room house
Szaporca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€52,423
5 room house in Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€141,614
2 room house in Turony, Hungary
2 room house
Turony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€27,536
2 room house in Harkany, Hungary
2 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€60,317
8 room house in Harkany, Hungary
8 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
€257,003
7 room house in Villany, Hungary
7 room house
Villany, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
€784,120
House in Harkany, Hungary
House
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€49,827
3 room house in Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€104,637
8 room house in Harkany, Hungary
8 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
€390,749
5 room house in Nagyharsany, Hungary
5 room house
Nagyharsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€157,086
6 room house in Beremend, Hungary
6 room house
Beremend, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€70,781
3 room house in Szaporca, Hungary
3 room house
Szaporca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€47,991
3 room house in Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€120,372
3 room house in Villany, Hungary
3 room house
Villany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€65,536
5 room house in Siklos, Hungary
5 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€207,045
3 room house in Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€44,320
2 room house in Ujpetre, Hungary
2 room house
Ujpetre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€20,980
4 room house in Illocska, Hungary
4 room house
Illocska, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€32,781
5 room house in Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 108 m²
€130,862
5 room house in Beremend, Hungary
5 room house
Beremend, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€78,412
3 room house in Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€146,596
3 room house in Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€144,210
5 room house in Ujpetre, Hungary
5 room house
Ujpetre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€139,909
5 room house in Nagyharsany, Hungary
5 room house
Nagyharsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€90,213
4 room house in Siklos, Hungary
4 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
€222,648
4 room house in Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€115,389
Properties features in Siklosi jaras, Hungary

