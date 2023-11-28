Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

30 properties total found
2 room house in Kald, Hungary
2 room house
Kald, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
€65,434
Leave a request
4 room house in Repcelak, Hungary
4 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€175,804
Leave a request
3 room house in Boegoet, Hungary
3 room house
Boegoet, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€68,062
Leave a request
2 room house in Rabapaty, Hungary
2 room house
Rabapaty, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€28,906
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€176,066
Leave a request
2 room house in Rabapaty, Hungary
2 room house
Rabapaty, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€73,054
Leave a request
2 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€32,848
Leave a request
3 room house in Kald, Hungary
3 room house
Kald, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€65,696
Leave a request
3 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€76,045
Leave a request
3 room house in Gor, Hungary
3 room house
Gor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€45,988
Leave a request
3 room house in Kald, Hungary
3 room house
Kald, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€26,700
Leave a request
2 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€26,016
Leave a request
2 room house in Hegyfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Hegyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€52,600
Leave a request
3 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€57,550
Leave a request
5 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
5 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€99,859
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€196,827
Leave a request
3 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€94,340
Leave a request
4 room house in Gor, Hungary
4 room house
Gor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€155,248
Leave a request
3 room house in Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
3 room house
Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€35,476
Leave a request
2 room house in Bo, Hungary
2 room house
Bo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,411
Leave a request
5 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
5 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€57,626
Leave a request
6 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
6 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€77,259
Leave a request
2 room house in Vashosszufalu, Hungary
2 room house
Vashosszufalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€28,629
Leave a request
3 room house in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€27,593
Leave a request
3 room house in Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€157,409
Leave a request
2 room house in Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€71,019
Leave a request
6 room house in Sotony, Hungary
6 room house
Sotony, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
€57,626
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€152,416
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarvar, Hungary
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€101,832
Leave a request
2 room house in Simasag, Hungary
2 room house
Simasag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€184,166
Leave a request

Properties features in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
