Lands for sale in Sarbogardi jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Igar, Hungary
Plot of land
Igar, Hungary
Area 1 417 m²
€7,601
Plot of land in Sarkeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarkeresztur, Hungary
Area 1 707 m²
€5,740
Plot of land in Vajta, Hungary
Plot of land
Vajta, Hungary
Area 2 693 m²
€26,243
Plot of land in Mezoszilas, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezoszilas, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€395,090
