  Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Rackevei jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rackevei jaras, Hungary

34 properties total found
3 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
3 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€92,548
4 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€105,504
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€105,504
House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€84,351
3 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€92,548
4 room house in Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
In Áporka right on the riverside of the Little Danube a 4-bedroomed, 2-floor, 100 m2 detache…
€237,715
5 room house in Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€148,076
3 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€224,759
3 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€356,969
4 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
4 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€99,132
3 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€93,341
4 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
4 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€70,601
4 room house in Szigetujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€145,432
5 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
5 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€111,057
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€129,567
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€211,273
2 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
2 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€105,504
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€118,990
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€71,394
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€118,264
8 room house in Apaj, Hungary
8 room house
Apaj, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€251,201
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€171,610
3 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
3 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€170,552
2 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
2 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€48,918
3 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€198,316
3 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€132,211
4 room house in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€105,504
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€198,316
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,587
4 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
4 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€63,197
Mir