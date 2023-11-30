Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Puespoekladanyi jaras, Hungary

Puespoekladany
6
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€102,277
4 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€152,104
3 room apartment in Biharnagybajom, Hungary
3 room apartment
Biharnagybajom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€31,207
4 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€99,392
2 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€56,383
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€28,821
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€36,452
