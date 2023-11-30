Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras

Commercial real estate in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercial in Solymar, Hungary
Commercial
Solymar, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€943,216
Hotel in Solymar, Hungary
Hotel
Solymar, Hungary
Area 1 050 m²
Only about 5 km from Budapest, in the well-known Pilis Mountains, a partially renovated gues…
€1,70M
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 93 m²
€105,124
Commercial in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Commercial
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 191 m²
€144,282
