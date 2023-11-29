Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pilis, Hungary

3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€110,625
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€209,408
5 room house in Pilis, Hungary
5 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€52,415
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€143,886
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€149,390
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 57 m²
€57,947
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€117,939
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€170,357
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
€78,364
6 room house in Pilis, Hungary
6 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€395,090
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€68,482
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€120,429
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€27,519
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€77,316
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€85,603
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€183,461
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€63,214
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€138,644
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€139,335
6 room house in Pilis, Hungary
6 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
€655,219
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€102,460
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€119,512
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€150,962
