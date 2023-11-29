Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

88 properties total found
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
4 room house in Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€36,452
Leave a request
3 room house in Orfu, Hungary
3 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€109,882
Leave a request
4 room house in Orfu, Hungary
4 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€260,936
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€102,277
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€31,470
Leave a request
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€36,688
Leave a request
4 room house in Cserkut, Hungary
4 room house
Cserkut, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€314,697
Leave a request
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€222,648
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In Polanyi, 25-minute drive from Kaposvar, in a village of about 200 inhabitants, Somogi, Ka…
€140,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Bogad, Hungary
8 room house
Bogad, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€222,648
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€312,075
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€178,328
Leave a request
9 room house in Orfu, Hungary
9 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
€472,046
Leave a request
House in Gyod, Hungary
House
Gyod, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€25,963
Leave a request
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€127,190
Leave a request
8 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 386 m²
€498,008
Leave a request
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€78,648
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€170,435
Leave a request
6 room house in Orfu, Hungary
6 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€364,524
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€171,772
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykozar, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykozar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€196,423
Leave a request
3 room house in Cserkut, Hungary
3 room house
Cserkut, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€68,158
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€340,660
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€124,568
Leave a request
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€48,516
Leave a request
2 room house in Orfu, Hungary
2 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€138,729
Leave a request

