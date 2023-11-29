Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pecel, Hungary

23 properties total found
6 room house in Pecel, Hungary
6 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€217,770
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€178,328
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€156,037
3 room house in Pecel, Hungary
3 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€157,086
5 room house in Pecel, Hungary
5 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€196,423
5 room house in Pecel, Hungary
5 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
€340,660
6 room house in Pecel, Hungary
6 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€235,761
3 room house in Pecel, Hungary
3 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€130,862
9 room house in Pecel, Hungary
9 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
€655,357
4 room house in Pecel, Hungary
4 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€225,533
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€122,994
4 room house in Pecel, Hungary
4 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
€215,043
4 room house in Pecel, Hungary
4 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€243,366
4 room house in Pecel, Hungary
4 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€230,778
5 room house in Pecel, Hungary
5 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale in Pécel, Páskomliget with a panoramic view, is a semi-detached house on a 525 squa…
€327,547
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€70,781
House in Pecel, Hungary
House
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€73,167
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€99,392
4 room house in Pecel, Hungary
4 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€123,256
5 room house in Pecel, Hungary
5 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
€495,648
7 room house in Pecel, Hungary
7 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€225,271
5 room house in Pecel, Hungary
5 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
€258,393
6 room house in Pecel, Hungary
6 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€1,04M
