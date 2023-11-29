Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oroszlanyi jaras, Hungary

Oroszlany
12
13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€67,922
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€51,138
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€33,305
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€55,597
2 room house in Kecsked, Hungary
2 room house
Kecsked, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,207
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€47,178
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€41,697
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
In the center of Oroszlány, 54m brick apartment building II. an apartment for sale on the fi…
€70,282
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
€30,683
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€31,863
4 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
4 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,585
2 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€120,372
5 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Are you looking for a multi-generational, economical home in the current economic situation?…
€183,547
