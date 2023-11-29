Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary

63 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€67,357
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€78,364
5 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€112,042
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€120,849
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€128,423
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€104,573
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€110,362
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€62,822
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€78,364
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€78,755
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€91,469
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€152,011
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€100,616
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€62,951
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€122,478
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€75,612
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€81,626
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€91,469
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€100,117
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€63,188
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€51,362
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€109,308
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€102,214
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€67,619
8 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
8 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
€209,670
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€112,996
5 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€109,815
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€104,049
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€69,977
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€170,357
