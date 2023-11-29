Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nagymaros, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
5 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
5 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€393,371
6 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
6 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€340,660
5 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
5 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€416,974
