Houses for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

155 properties total found
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€18,964
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€205,447
House in Boerzoence, Hungary
House
Boerzoence, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€22,388
2 room house in Bocska, Hungary
2 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€31,607
3 room house in Bocska, Hungary
3 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,051
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€35,382
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,313
5 room house in Zalakomar, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakomar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€70,502
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€87,773
3 room house in Sand, Hungary
3 room house
Sand, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€47,176
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€91,731
6 room house in Surd, Hungary
6 room house
Surd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
€78,364
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
€73,487
7 room house in Zalaszabar, Hungary
7 room house
Zalaszabar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€180,814
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€523,913
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€274,930
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€39,313
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€78,364
6 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
€156,990
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€17,036
2 room house in Felsorajk, Hungary
2 room house
Felsorajk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€34,596
House in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€15,699
House in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€18,320
6 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
€118,527
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€170,357
3 room house in Szepetnek, Hungary
3 room house
Szepetnek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€99,567
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€91,469
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 390 m²
€495,000
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
€276,502
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€117,677
Properties features in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

