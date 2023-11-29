Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Monori jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Monori jaras, Hungary

146 properties total found
3 room house in Monorierdo, Hungary
3 room house
Monorierdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€141,351
5 room house in Peteri, Hungary
5 room house
Peteri, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€211,368
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€130,213
4 room house in Csevharaszt, Hungary
4 room house
Csevharaszt, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€169,616
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€110,144
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€122,384
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€109,598
2 room house in Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
2 room house
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€69,151
House in Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€86,542
3 room house in Monorierdo, Hungary
3 room house
Monorierdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€155,264
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€208,497
House in Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€43,839
House in Monorierdo, Hungary
House
Monorierdo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
€46,944
2 room house in Benye, Hungary
2 room house
Benye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€75,414
5 room house in Pilis, Hungary
5 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€52,187
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€104,637
4 room house in Csevharaszt, Hungary
4 room house
Csevharaszt, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€130,448
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€156,308
House in Csevharaszt, Hungary
House
Csevharaszt, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€36,688
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€86,279
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€82,981
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€143,260
7 room house in Monorierdo, Hungary
7 room house
Monorierdo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€221,806
5 room house in Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
€193,101
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€146,596
5 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€208,497
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€148,740
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 57 m²
€57,694
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€117,426
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€143,521
Properties features in Monori jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
