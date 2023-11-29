Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Monori jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Monori jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
3 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€116,905
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€95,246
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€104,899
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€208,497
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€120,010
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€99,392
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€104,118
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
4 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
€182,402
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gomba, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gomba, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€99,654
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
3 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€108,293
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€140,912
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€148,479
Leave a request
8 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
8 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€151,089
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€171,772
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€90,869
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€129,813
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€129,169
Leave a request

Properties features in Monori jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir