Houses for sale in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

39 properties total found
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€63,069
3 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€196,827
4 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€31,508
House in Vemend, Hungary
House
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 152 m²
€19,683
3 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
3 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€26,016
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€104,852
2 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€26,016
4 room house in Sarok, Hungary
4 room house
Sarok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€30,220
4 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
4 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€57,813
2 room house in Lanycsok, Hungary
2 room house
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€28,944
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€51,311
2 room house in Bar, Hungary
2 room house
Bar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€70,952
House in Lanycsok, Hungary
House
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
€131,130
3 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€55,711
3 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€44,411
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€118,409
6 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
6 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€239,450
4 room house in Bezedek, Hungary
4 room house
Bezedek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€60,520
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€72,266
House in Mohacs, Hungary
House
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€13,665
3 room house in Lippo, Hungary
3 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€36,790
3 room house in Koelked, Hungary
3 room house
Koelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€51,311
4 room house in Nagynyarad, Hungary
4 room house
Nagynyarad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€28,644
3 room house in Maraza, Hungary
3 room house
Maraza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€39,470
2 room house in Szekelyszabar, Hungary
2 room house
Szekelyszabar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€78,809
House in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
House
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€14,472
4 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
4 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
€42,046
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€48,615
3 room house in Szebeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szebeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€18,419
2 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
2 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€44,206
Properties features in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

