  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Miskolci jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Miskolci jaras, Hungary

17 properties total found
6 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A unique property with outstanding features is now available for sale in the exquisite surro…
€233,879
3 room house in Bocs, Hungary
3 room house
Bocs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€33,899
2 room house in Malyi, Hungary
2 room house
Malyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€77,522
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€115,363
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€109,056
2 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€47,039
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€91,712
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€57,681
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€73,580
5 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€155,044
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€123,509
2 room house in Onga, Hungary
2 room house
Onga, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€69,638
3 room house in Onga, Hungary
3 room house
Onga, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€49,667
7 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
€157,409
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€131,130
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€181,322
8 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
€252,343
