Residential properties for sale in Miskolci jaras, Hungary

Miskolc
35
39 properties total found
6 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A unique property with outstanding features is now available for sale in the exquisite surro…
€233,879
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€123,509
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€65,434
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€39,155
3 room house in Bocs, Hungary
3 room house
Bocs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€33,899
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€36,527
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€40,732
2 room house in Malyi, Hungary
2 room house
Malyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€77,522
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€115,363
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€42,046
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€109,056
2 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€47,039
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€110,252
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€91,712
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€46,048
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€39,155
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€57,681
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€31,272
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€73,580
5 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€155,044
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€27,593
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale: a magical studio apartment in the downtown area of Miskolc! This 32-square-meter a…
€46,513
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€104,852
5 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€235,193
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€123,509
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€131,303
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€67,099
2 room house in Onga, Hungary
2 room house
Onga, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€69,638
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€51,311
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€131,566
