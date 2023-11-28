Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marcali, Hungary

36 properties total found
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€12,877
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€118,227
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
€31,534
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€139,014
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€157,409
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€117,991
7 room house in Marcali, Hungary
7 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€144,506
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€76,208
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€205,243
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
€42,075
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€111,041
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€182,876
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€49,995
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€85,518
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€178,694
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€178,694
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€178,694
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€55,185
8 room house in Marcali, Hungary
8 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
€250,000
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
€35,476
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€33,944
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€81,308
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€78,913
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€115,363
7 room house in Marcali, Hungary
7 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€465,480
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€236,555
